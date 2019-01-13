Dave Grohl’s funniest and most legendary moments

See our compilation of some of the Foo Fighters frontman's greatest clips.

Dave Grohl turns 50 today, and to celebrate, we've put together some of his best moments together for your viewing pleasure.

Whether he's dressing up, jumping on tables or telling someone to get the "f**k outta (his) show," he's proved time and time again that he's an absolute legend.

Don't believe us? Just watch some of his best bits in our video above.

And let's not forget Dave's brilliant impression of actor Christopher Walken...