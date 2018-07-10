Dave Grohl: I Wish I Could Sing Like John Lennon Or Adele

Watch the Foo Fighters frontman explain why it took him years to "get over trying to be a lead singer".

Dave Grohl has talked about his vocals and how he wished he could sing like Adele and the late Beatles legend John Lennon.

Watch their clip above, which was shared on the Foos Instagram.

Asked by CBS Sunday Morning if he was insecure about his voice at first, the Foo Fighters frontman said: "I wish I could sing like John Lennon, or Adele or Josh Groban or whatever you know.

"I wish I could."

"But you know I was raised on some really dissonant, noisy, crazy punk rock. So a lot of my favourite vocalists, most people wouldn't even consider singers.

"They just belted out to scream it but the raw passion in that is what I appreciated the most because I find beauty in imperfection.

The Learn To Fly singer added: "And it's something I love about our band. We have a saying in this band 'I/f it gets any better it's going to get worse,' and it took me years to to get over trying to be a lead singer.

"It took me a while and I thought: 'You know what? I'm just going to go out there and belt it out,' and then it started getting fun."

Dave Grohl's daughter proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree recently when she performed an Adele cover while her proud dad accompanied her on guitar.

The Walk rocker appeared at the Notes & Words: Benefit For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland on Saturday 12 May, where he invited his eldest daughter Violet up on stage for a cover of When We Were Young.

Watch the amazing moment above, which was shared on YouTube by dave pell:

The rocker didn't stop there either, also bringing his youngest daughter Harper onto the stage to sing The Sky Is A Neighborhood, which comes from Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold album.

Watch it below:

It's not the first time Dave's shown off his daughters' talents before, with Harper playing drums with the band on stage last year.