Dave Grohl pays tribute to his father for encouraging his writing

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

The Foo Fighters man has a special Father's Day messaged for James Harper Grohl.

Dave Grohl has taken to social media to pay tribute to his father, who encouraged his writing in the face of opposition from his school.

Writing as part of his series Dave's True Stories on Instagram, the Foo Fighters frontman recalled the message that his father gave him: "Your writing has punch, David. Punch is power."

Big Dave recalled that "After all these years, this simple message, my first words of true validation as a fledgling writer, has never left me.

"It came from a truly brilliant writer who shaped my love (and fear) of the written word. The man the myth, the legend... my father, James Harper Grohl."

The musician noted that the words of encouragement came "After a childhood of failed classes and dismal report cards (most of which ended with comments such as 'David had potential, but his hyperactivity and attention-seeking behaviour) are a constant distraction to the class!')"

James Grohl died in 2014 aged 75 and had a long and illustrious career as a journalist and ended his working life as a political consultant in Washington DC.

Dave, who joined Nirvana in 1990 after many years playing in local hardcore punk bands, remembered his father as "a complicated man of many, sometimes-conflicting layers. Actor, writer, award-winning journalist, lover of art and food and a ferocious, classically trained musician. A true Renaissance man, yet so conservative."