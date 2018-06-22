Dave Grohl: Our Worst Gig Was Also Our Best Gig

The Foo Fighters frontman has also revealed how Axl Rose gave him the greatest gift he’s ever received…

Dave Grohl had claimed that Foo Fighters’ worst ever gig actually turned into their best gig… and it resulted in a very nice gesture from Guns N’Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Speaking to Radio X’s Gordon Smart backstage at Foo Fighters’ recent show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, Grohl admitted that the moment he fell offstage at a show in Gothenburg, Sweden in June 2015 was the lowest point in his performing career… but that events quickly turned around.

Dave explained: “I though this is the worst gig of my life. And then we got up onstage and finished the show and it was the BEST show of our entire career!”

He went on: “We just played there again recently and I had a little post traumatic… y’know, looking at the stage and looking at where I fell off.”

To ease the bad memory, Grohl employed the services of a stuntman to prank the crowd by opening the show with another spectacular fall.

Because of Grohl’s knackered limb, Foo Fighters had to call off a number of shows on their 2015, including a headline slot at Glastonbury festival a few weeks later. When Dave returned to live performance not long after, he appeared on stage with his leg in plaster and sat upon an impressive, guitar-strewn throne.

In fact, Guns N Roses frontman Axl Rose borrowed Grohl’s impressive chair for an appearance at Coachella in 2016 when he broke his foot.

Grohl explained: “When Axl borrowed it, his management asked how much do you charge for the throne? You can’t charge anybody for the throne, it’s bad karma! So I let him have it."

“At the end of the tour, he gave me - as a thank you gift - the most incredible guitar, the best guitar I have ever had in my entire life.

“It’s a Gibson ES3-35, but it’s a single dot, it’s kind of rare. It’s like a ’63 or a ’65? I use it all over the new record.”

So you have Axl Rose’s bad foot to thank for the sound of the latest Foo Fighters album, Concrete And Gold. Cheers Axl!

You can hear Gordon Smart’s full interview with Dave Grohl on Radio X’s Foo Fighters Day, this Sunday 24 June from 1pm.