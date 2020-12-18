Dave Grohl took mushrooms at his mum's Christmas party

The Foo Fighters frontman has recalled the time he was given the hallucinogen by a friend at 15 and ended up staying all night trying to learn a Led Zeppelin song.

Dave Grohl has recalled some of his childhood Christmases and looked back at the time he took mushrooms at his mum's Christmas party.

The Foo Fighters took part in an interview with Apple Music, where he told the humorous tale of being given the plant by a friend and decided to take it at one of their family parties.

He revealed: "I grew up in a house that was really small and every Christmas night people just knew to come over to the Grohl’s little house. We would all just sit around and listen to music and drink and stuff like that.

"By the time I was like 14 or 15, now I’m in a punk rock band, my punk rock friends are coming over. Then my mum’s teacher friends are coming over and then my sister… I mean, we lived in a small little neighbourhood and everyone just knew to come over."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "So this one year… God I shouldn’t be telling this story. This one year, I think I was like 15 or something like that. My friend gave me mushrooms for Christmas, right? I’d never taken them before. So I thought, ‘Okay, I probably shouldn’t take them at this party because all of my mother’s friends are coming over'

"Right? They’re teachers at the school that I go to, I know these people. I’d known for a long time."

The former Nirvana drummer continued: "So my friend gives me all these mushrooms. I think, 'I’ll take a little bit before the party.' "

"I was out of my fucking mind. Right? So much so, one of the teachers from the school pulled me into the bathroom at one point and was like, ‘Are you doing cocaine?’ I was like, ‘No, no!’

"So then after everyone left I stayed up and tried to learn that Zeppelin song, Bron-Yr-Aur, that acoustic thing until like six o’clock in the morning. I never figured it out. I thought I figured it out, but I didn’t really figure it out.”

Taking mushrooms aren't the only thing Grohl remembers from his teen years that still sticks with him today.

The band announced their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight would be released on 5 February next year and released its lead single Shame Shame.

It's accompanying video is the darkest Grohl and co have gone on their visuals yet and it's because they were inspired by a recurring nightmare the rocker had as a kid.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old," Grohl explained to Radio X's George Godfrey.

"So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

He added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

Watch the official video for Shame Shame here:

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

