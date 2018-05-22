Dave Grohl: I Still Can’t Listen To Nirvana

Dave Grohl, 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

The Foo Fighters frontman has admitted he still finds it thinking about his former bandmate Kurt Cobain.

He told GQ magazine that following the death of the Nirvana singer in April 1994, he couldn’t face listening to his old band.

“For years I couldn't even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song,” he said.

“When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart. I don't put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they're on. I go into a shop, they're on. For me, it's so personal."

Nirvana, 1991. Picture: Jazz Archive/DPA/PA Images

“I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day. Still, I go back and find new meanings to Kurt's lyrics.

“Not to seem revisionist, but there are times when it hits me. You go, 'Wow, I didn't realise he was feeling that way at the time’.”

The legend, who plays London and Manchester with Foo Fighters next month, also recalled the impact that being in such a successful band had on him.

"Nirvana, for me, was a personal revolution, I was 21. You remember being 21? You think you know it all. But you don't. I thought I knew everything. And being in Nirvana showed me how little I really knew.

“They were some of the greatest highs of my life, but also, of course, one of the biggest lows.”