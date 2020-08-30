Dave Grohl accepts 10-year-old Nandi Bushell's drum battle challenge

Dave Grohl Vs Nandi Bushell. Picture: Twitter

The Foo Fighters frontman has responded to the British musician's Tweets and has laid down the drumming gauntlet.

Dave Grohl has accepted a 10-year-old British drummer's challenge for a drum battle and has thrown down the gauntlet himself.

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich loves music, singing and playing the drums, and she's a big fan of Foo Fighters too.

In 2019, the talented drummer shared a video of herself playing along to the band's anthem Everlong in the hopes of getting noticed by Dave Grohl.

Last week, Nandi posted another video of her performing the song, saying " LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!"

This time Grohl has replied.

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

Grohl tweeted: "Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration! Your move!"

The former Nirvana drummer then performed the classic using his daughter Harper's kit, adding that because Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins handles the track when the band performs live, "I haven't played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997."

Hey @Nandi_Bushell!



Challenge accepted.



Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time.....thanks for the inspiration!!!



Your move!!!



Your friend in rock,

Dave



(Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

Grohl then challenged Nandi to play a song called Dead End Friends, by Them Crooked Vultures, which, he explained "Is me playing drums, Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age playing guitar and singing, and John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin playing bass.

"This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court."

Radio X eagerly awaits Nandi's response. Come on, Nandi!