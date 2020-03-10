Dave Groh: New Foo Fighters album is "unlike anything we've ever done"

The Foos frontman has revealed that the new LP will "bring everyone's f**king hearts together".

The frontman claimed that the band's tenth studio album was now finished: ""I’m so f**king proud of it," he told Kerrang! magazine. "It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done.

He added: “I’m f**king excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it."

Radio X has already a sneak preview of the as-yet-unnamed follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold and our experts' response was: "BANGER".

We just heard the first track from the new @FooFighters album.



The former Nirvana legend says that the new material will be a perfect way to mark Foo Fighters' 25th anniversary this year.

Grohl explained: “There are choruses on this record that 50-f**king-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s f**king hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Foo Fighters - then just a Dave Grohl solo project set up in the tragic wake of Kurt Cobain's death - released the debut single, This Is A Call, on 19 June 1995, and the band have already promised that they will be marking their silver anniversary in spectacular fashion.

The Everlong outfit will be undertaking the 2020 Van Tour in April through to May, visiting some of the US venues that the band played on their first jaunt in 1995. The shows will also feature a preview of the new documentary What Drives Us, about the touring life of musicians.

Speaking to Radio X's Sunta Templeton last August at Leeds Festival, Big Dave teased: "We have a lot of really big plans for 2020. It’s exciting. We’ve got some ideas that you just wouldn’t imagine we would do. I can’t tell you what they are. It would ruin it!”

Grohl says of Foo Fighters' longevity: “Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we’ve been doing this for 25 fucking years.

"Some people measure time in days and months and years, but I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to ’96, that was one thing. When I think of ’90 to ’99, that’s another, and so on.

“I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I’ve been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.”