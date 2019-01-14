The best Foo Fighters lyrics

We celebrate some of Dave Grohl’s greatest ever lyrics, from Big Me to Run via Everlong and more.

Everlong "I wonder, when I sing along with you, if everything could ever feel this real forever?" David Grohl of Foo Fighters poses for a studio portrait, London, 1997. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Learn To Fly "Run and tell all of the angels, this could take all night. I think I need a devil to help me get things right." Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett in 1999. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

Big Me "It’s you I fell into." ave Grohl, performing on stage, Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, 25th August 1995. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Monkey Wrench "I still remember every single word you said, and all the shit that somehow came along with it." Dave Grohl playing live in 1998. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

These Days "One of these days the clocks will stop and time won’t mean a thing.” Dave Grohl onstage in 2011. Picture: Annabel Staff/Redferns/Getty Images

All My Life "Don’t let it go to waste, I love it but I hate the taste." Foo Fighters in 2002: Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

Breakout "You make me dizzy running circles in my head." Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters at the Reading Festival in 2000. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

My Hero "There goes my hero, he’s ordinary." Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in Denver, United States, 1998. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Times Like These "It’s times like these you learn to live again." Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters at Glasgow Party in the Park - August 24, 2003. Picture: Rowen Lawrence/WireImag/Getty Images

The Pretender "I’m the voice inside your head… you refuse to hear.” Foo Fighters play the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 show in Munich. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

D.O.A. "It’s a shame we have to disappear, no one’s getting out of here alive." Foo Fighters in 2005: Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins. Picture: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

A Matter Of Time "My past is getting us nowhere." Foo Fighters onstage at Brixton Academy in 2011. Picture: Annabel Staff/Redferns/Getty Images