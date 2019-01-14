The best Foo Fighters lyrics
14 January 2019, 00:01
We celebrate some of Dave Grohl’s greatest ever lyrics, from Big Me to Run via Everlong and more.
Everlong
"I wonder, when I sing along with you, if everything could ever feel this real forever?"
Learn To Fly
"Run and tell all of the angels, this could take all night. I think I need a devil to help me get things right."
Big Me
"It’s you I fell into."
Monkey Wrench
"I still remember every single word you said, and all the shit that somehow came along with it."
These Days
"One of these days the clocks will stop and time won’t mean a thing.”
All My Life
"Don’t let it go to waste, I love it but I hate the taste."
Breakout
"You make me dizzy running circles in my head."
My Hero
"There goes my hero, he’s ordinary."
Times Like These
"It’s times like these you learn to live again."
The Pretender
"I’m the voice inside your head… you refuse to hear.”
D.O.A.
"It’s a shame we have to disappear, no one’s getting out of here alive."
A Matter Of Time
"My past is getting us nowhere."
Run
“In another perfect life / In another perfect light / We run.”