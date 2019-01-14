The best Foo Fighters lyrics

14 January 2019, 00:01

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during the 2018 KAABOO Del Mar Festival at Del Mar Fairgrounds on September 14, 2018
We celebrate some of Dave Grohl’s greatest ever lyrics, from Big Me to Run via Everlong and more.

  1. Everlong

    "I wonder, when I sing along with you, if everything could ever feel this real forever?"

    David Grohl of Foo Fighters poses for a studio portrait, London, 1997.
  2. Learn To Fly

    "Run and tell all of the angels, this could take all night. I think I need a devil to help me get things right."

    Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett in 1999
  3. Big Me

    "It’s you I fell into."

    ave Grohl, performing on stage, Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium, 25th August 1995
  4. Monkey Wrench

    "I still remember every single word you said, and all the shit that somehow came along with it."

    Dave Grohl playing live in 1998
  5. These Days

    "One of these days the clocks will stop and time won’t mean a thing.”

    Dave Grohl onstage in 2011
  6. All My Life

    "Don’t let it go to waste, I love it but I hate the taste."

    Foo Fighters in 2002: Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett
  7. Breakout

    "You make me dizzy running circles in my head."

    Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters at the Reading Festival in 2000
  8. My Hero

    "There goes my hero, he’s ordinary."

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in Denver, United States, 1998.
  9. Times Like These

    "It’s times like these you learn to live again."

    Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters at Glasgow Party in the Park - August 24, 2003
  10. The Pretender

    "I’m the voice inside your head… you refuse to hear.”

    Foo Fighters play the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 show in Munich
  11. D.O.A.

    "It’s a shame we have to disappear, no one’s getting out of here alive."

    Foo Fighters in 2005: Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins
  12. A Matter Of Time

    "My past is getting us nowhere."

    Foo Fighters onstage at Brixton Academy in 2011
  13. Run

    “In another perfect life / In another perfect light / We run.”

    Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters at CalJam 2018
