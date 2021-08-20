DMA'S release new EP I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You

20 August 2021, 11:34 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 15:52

DMA's band image
DMA's have released a new EP. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie three-piece's new EP was released this week.

DMA’S have released a surprise EP entitled I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You.

The four-track mini-album was was self-produced by the band and is led by the single We Are Midnight.

The release marks the band's first original music since their third album The GLOW, which included the singles Life is a Game of Changing, its title track and Criminals.

Listen to the EP below:

READ MORE: Want to look like DMA'S? You can buy their clothes on Depop

In a statement, the band’s Johnny Took explained how the EP sees the band going back to their "roots".

"This EP was in the natural trajectory that you can sometimes take in a band,” said Took.

"You work with different producers, and you want to keep changing, but there’s also something in your core that pulls you back. It’s cool to get back to your roots sometimes."

Get the tracklist for DMA'S new EP I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You:

  1. 1 Way
  2. We Are Midnight
  3. Viol
  4. Junk Truck Head Fuck

READ MORE: Watch DMA'S in session on a Sydney rooftop

DMA’S performed a special streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers.Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard was hosted by Radio X’s Toby Tarrant.

Winners were able to watch from their own homes performances by award-winning singer-songwriters Bugg and Grennan from the stage at London's Clapham Grand, while Australian three-piece DMA’S played their set on a rooftop in their native Sydney.

Watch them perform Lay Down below:

Johnny Took will speak to John Kennedy tonight on X-Posure from 11pm, talking about the new material and the band's plans.⠀

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

