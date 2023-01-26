Johnny Took of DMA'S translates Australian slang

Watch DMA'S guitarist Johnny Took explain the meaning of everything from a "bludger" to a "sook".

British audiences have really taken the DMA'S to our hearts, with their look and sound often compared to everyone from The Stone Roses to Oasis.

Some fans might be surprised to hear that the Silver trio hail from Australia, but after watching this video you'll have no doubt that the trio were raised Down Under.

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny Took stopped by to translate some of the most well-used phrases in Aussie slang, and some others you may not have heard of yet.

Watch our video above to get the lowdown on a "sook," a "schooner," and everything in between.

DMA'S Johnny Took translates Australian slag. Picture: Radio X



DMA'S are set to release their new album How Many Dreams? on 31st March 2023 and will be heading out on a major tour of the UK.

See DMA'S April 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates: