Depeche Mode announce 2024 UK & Ireland dates

Depeche Mode have announced more live dates for 2024. Picture: ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Enjoy The Silence legends will take Memento Mori on the road once more with fresh dates from January next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Depeche Mode have announced the fourth leg of the Memento Mori tour with British and Irish dates next year.

The duo - made up of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore - will support their most recent album of the same name with European dates which stop off at the likes of The O2 London, Utilita Arena Birmingham, Manchester''s AO Arena and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

The Personal Jesus legends will also kick off their European dates on 3rd February with a show in Dublin at the 3Arena, before heading to Antwerp, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Paris, Milan and more.

Tickets for their UK and Ireland gigs go on general sale this Saturday 15th July from 10am BST. Pre-sales take place on the 13th and 14th July.

Visit Ticketmaster for more details.

Leg 4 of the Memento Mori tour -- Europe, Winter 2024, starting January 22 in London. All details: https://t.co/rJtl0RFsdy pic.twitter.com/3r67fsTaGl — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) July 10, 2023

READ MORE: The celebrity marriage that inspired Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode

See Depeche Mode's UK & Ireland dates for 2024:

22nd January 2024: The O2 - London

24th January 2024: Utilita Arena - Birmingham

29th Januyary 2024: AO Arena - Manchester

31st January 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

3rd February 2024: 3Arena Dublin

How to buy tickets to Depech Mode's new dates:

Tickets for their UK and Ireland gigs go on general sale this Saturday 15th July from 10am BST at Ticketmaster. Pre-sales take place on the 13th and 14th July.

Depeche Mode released their fifteenth studio album, Memento Mori on 24th March 2023 and have been touring it steadily ever since.

The album spawned the singles Ghosts Again and Wagging Tongue, which the duo shared the official video for below:

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Official Video)

READ MORE: Who are the oldest bands still touring today?