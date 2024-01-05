Street named after David Bowie to be unveiled in Paris next week

David Bowie at the 36th Cannes Film Festival in 1983. Picture: GettyRALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images

The late Ziggy Stardust icon will be honoured in the French capital's 13th arrondissement with his own street.

David Bowie is set to have a street named after him in Paris next week.

The Heroes icon, will be honoured in the French capital after the move was confirmed by self-professed Bowie fan a Mayor Jérôme Coumet back in 2020.

According to Le Monde, the Rue David Bowie will be officially unveiled in the capital's 13th arrondissement on the Left Bank on Monday 8th January, which would have been the legend's 77th Birthday.

The street is said have been recently created as part of a development of the area, which includes the modernist university library Bibliotheque François Mitterrand.

The outlet adds that Monday's unveiling of the street sign will be followed by an evening dedicated to Bowie at the arrondissement's city hall.

A road is yet to be named after the Starman icon in the UK.

Bowie, died on 10th January 2016, just two days after his birthday after losing a private battle with cancer.

His 69th birthday also saw the icon release his seminal Blackstar album, which longtime collaborator and friend Toni Visconti called his "parting gift to his fans".

Bowie told very few about his ailing health during the making of his final album, everyone forced to sign strict NDAs when working on the record.

Like much of Bowie's career, Blackstar was shrouded in mystery and the album still manages to surprise fans today.

The vinyl sleeve, for the album, which was designed by Jonathan Barnbrook, housed hidden secrets, with some fans reporting that it shined luminous blue when under a blacklight and others realising when placed in sunlight the gatefold wuld produced a cluster of stars.

There's no denying the impact that the legend made through his life and career, but collaborator Nile Rodgers believes that Bowie may have not got the chance to be come the icon he is in today's climate.

The legendary musician - who co-produced the icon's seminal 1983 Let's Dance album gave evidence at the House of Commons to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee back in December where he said there was something “dreadfully wrong” with the business model of streaming.

In the session, Rodgers said that he had no problems with streaming, which he called “amazing”, instead taking issue with “the business that surrounds streaming”. Rodgers said it “has changed things considerably – and not for the better.”

Using the late artist as an example of a musical genius who might not stand a chance if he was starting out today, he recalled how Bowie funded Let’s Dance, claiming that the musician “paid for that album himself” after being “dropped” by former label RCA following the release of 1980’s Scary Monsters.

He recalled: “They gave him all that time to try and make a hit, he called me up and we made [Let’s Dance].

“[The labels] took on this financial responsibility and they would carry the artists they believed in that at some point in time would finally break.

“Those days are truly over.”