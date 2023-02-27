David Bowie to get the ABBA Voyage treatment?

David Bowie could be the next artist for an ABBA-style virtual reality show. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns/Getty

According to reports, the late Ziggy Stardust icon could be the focus of a new virtual reality show.

David Bowie could reportedly be the focus of a new ABBA Voyage-style virtual reality show.



The Heroes icon died of cancer in 2016, aged 69, but fans could get the chance to experience his iconic showmanship once more, in a virtual reality show much like the Swedish band's.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “The idea of being able to recreate David’s charisma and electric showmanship for an audience is an intoxicating one, and the prospect of how that might be done is being explored. It’s a very exciting time.”

And Brett Morgen, who directed the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream thinks it would be a very "interesting" plan.

"Voyage was one of the greatest cinematic experiences I have ever seen," he said. "Could there be a Bowie one? I think there may be some interesting things happening ahead.”

Last week, it was was revealed that Bowie's archive - including his handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs and his own instruments - will go on display to the public in 2025.

The permanent archive will be housed at The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at V&A East Storehouse, in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Dr Tristram Hunt, Director of the V+A, said in a statement: "David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time. The V+A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public. Bowie’s radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style – from Berlin to Tokyo to London – continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons.



"Our new collections centre, V+A East Storehouse, is the ideal place to put Bowie’s work in dialogue with the V+A’s collection spanning 5,000 years of art, design, and performance.

"My deepest thanks go to the David Bowie Estate, Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group for helping make this a reality and for providing a new sourcebook for the Bowies of tomorrow!"

A spokesperson from the David Bowie Estate, said: “With David’s life’s work becoming part of the UK’s national collections, he takes his rightful place amongst many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses. The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performance – and the behind the scenes access that V&A East Storehouse offers– will mean David’s work can be shared with the public in ways that haven’t been possible before, and we’re so pleased to be working closely with the V&A to continue to commemorate David’s enduring cultural influence.”

