Robert Smith gives update on first Cure album in over a decade

The Cure. Picture: Press

The In Between Days singer has revealed the band will be going into the studio to finish their album "in six weeks time".

Robert Smith has given more information on The Cure's new album, which will follow-up 2008's 4:13 Dream.

The veteran rockers have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 alongside the likes of Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies, and now their frontman has given an update on new material.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Debatable show he told hosts Mark Goodman and Alan Light. “We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.”

Robert Smith of The Cure at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Archive/PA Images

The Cure marked their 40th anniversary with a huge show in London’s Hyde Park in July 2018.

Now, Robert Smith and co are to continue the celebration into 2019 with a series of festival dates across Europe and the UK… with more to be confirmed.

2019 marks both the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut album Three Imaginary Boys and 30 years since their milestone album Disintegration hit the shops.

Watch The Cure play Friday I'm In Love at British Summer Time this year: