Courteeners to perform at Legends of Football charity fundraiser

Courteeners. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co- will play the charity event, which is in aid of Nordoff Robins and will celebrate Wayne Rooney and Fara Williams.

Courteeners are set to perform at a special fundraiser this month.

The Middleton-formed rockers will play at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Monday 7th October for the Legends of Football event.

The charity fundraiser will see former England and Man Utd star Wayne Rooney and former England Lioness Fara Williams celebrated for their achievements in the sport.

The money raised in the event will be in aid of Nordoff Robins - the UK's largest music therapy charity, which seeks to "deliver music therapy to a range of clients across the UK, including some of the most vulnerable people in society."

Legends of Football's annual charity fundraiser has raised £8.5m since 1996 to date.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Iconic indie-rock band Courteeners will headline our 2024 #legends event on 7th October when it returns to @Grosvenor_House to celebrate the careers of @WayneRooney and @fara_williams47



We can't wait for their performance at our star-studded event🎸🤩 pic.twitter.com/WPPIoLutbe — Legends of Football (@LoFootball) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Courteeners are preparing to release their seventh studio album Pink Cactus Café on 25th October.

Solitude Of The Night Bus was the first single released from the album and it and came complete with a video of frontman Liam Fray taking a trip on the late-night No 17 through the album's eclectic artwork.

Watch the video to Solitude Of The Nightbus here:

Courteeners - Solitude Of The Night Bus (Official Video)

For the first time, Fray and the band worked with a host of collaborators, including Brooke Combe, James and Ian Skelly (The Coral), Pixey, Charlie Salt (Blossoms), Ola Modupe-Ojo (Bipolar Sunshine) and Theo Hutchcraft (Hurts).

DMA'S also feature on the record in The Beginning Of The End track and Fray praised the band and revealed why it won't be the last time he works with them on music.

ecalling how he first came across the band, Fray told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "I remember being sent a demo of Delete before it came out and thinking, 'Right we've got a song here, This is unreal'.

"And a friend of mine worked on a couple of their early gigs and they did... I think it was Oxford Academy, which is 1000 cap[acity]. We were soundchecking, so there were six them [the DMA'S with their touring band] and crew and they look pretty aggro. There was about 12 of them watching us."

He went on: "And I just went, 'Is that DMA'S? They look pretty intense' And it couldn't be further from the truth. They were just the nicest guys. They just wanted to hang out."

"So we stayed in touch, we took them on tour, there's loads of things we've done with them. I love them to pieces, you know. We go out for drinks, we go out for dinner."

On working on the track for the new album, he added: "That song will be one of many, that, because it was easy."

He went on: "It's hard because when you do an album, you're proud of it [all], but I love that song."

Courteeners' Pink Cactus Cafe album artwork. Picture: Press

The album will be available in a variety of formats, including signed albums and heavyweight limited edition coloured vinyl.

Pre-order Courteeners' Pick Cactus Cafe here.

