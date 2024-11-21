Coldplay to release more 'Infinity Tickets' for 2025 Hull dates this week

Coldplay are set to play Craven Park stadium next yeaer. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, a limited number of the affordable £20 tickets will go on sale this Friday for Chris Martin and co's Craven Park dates.

Coldplay are set to make more tickets available for their upcoming Hull dates in 2025.

Earlier this year, Chris Martin and co announced their plans to embark on UK dates in for their continued Music of the Spheres World Tour and shared their plans to play Hull's Craven Park Stadium on 18th and 19th August 2025, followed by a whopping 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium.

Now, it looks like even more fans will get the chance to see the band perform live, with more tickets released for Craven Park this week.

According to Hull Live, the Yellow outfit will release a new batch of 'Infinity Tickets' for their Hull fans, with a sale that takes place on Ticketmaster this Friday 22nd April from 12pm GMT.

Coldplay's Infinity Tickets were released for for every show on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to make the concerts accessible to fans for an affordable price. Priced at just £20 each plus booking fee, the tickets must be bought in pairs, but the duo of seats could be located anywhere within the stadium.

As before, 10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

See Coldplay's 2025 Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates:

18th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

19th August 2025: Craven Park Stadium - Hull, UK

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK -

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

8th Septmeber 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK - EXTRA DATE ADDED

