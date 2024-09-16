Coldplay tease stadium shows for 2025

Coldplay have teased more stadium shows. Picture: Anna Lee

The Yellow outfit shared a throwback poster at the site of their very first gig at the Dublin Castle in Camden.

Coldplay have teased two stadium shows in support of the Music Venue Trust next year.

Chris Martin and co shared posters from their first ever gig at the Dublin Castle in 1998, when they were called The Coldplay, were hung up at the tiny north London venue over the weekend.

They came alongside handwritten notes, which confirmed a pair of dates at Craven Park in Hull and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Beverley Whitrick, the chief operating office of MVT, shared the posters to Instagram and wrote: "The coolest poster has just gone up in the Dublin Castle's window."

The notes add that 10 per cent of money raised from the gigs will benefit the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots venues and up-and-coming artists.

In-keeping with the band’s environmental stance, the shows will be 100 per cent solar, wind and kinetically powered.

Coldplay also posted a video of the promo from the outside of the venue on their official Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the band are currently completing their Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

The dates, which included a headline set at Glastonbury Festival this summer, have also seen them play multiple shows at the likes of Rome, Vienna, Dublin, Singapore and Dublin.

This June saw the band revealed that the first two years of their ongoing tour had seen a 59 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to their concert series in 2016 and 2017.

The Feels Like I’m Falling In Love outfit are also preparing to release their new album Moon Music on 24th October 2024.

Coldplay's Moon Music album artwork. Picture: Press

Get the tracklist for Coldplay's Moon Music album here:

1. MOON MUSiC

2. feelslikeimfallinginlov

3. WE PRAY ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI

4. JUPiTER

5. GOOD FEELiNGS ft Ayra Starr

6. 🌈

7. iAAM

8. AETERNA

9. ALL MY LOVE

10. ONE WORLD

