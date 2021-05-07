Coldplay premiere new single Higher Power in space

7 May 2021, 10:07

Coldplay press 2021
Coldplay have released their Higher Power single. Picture: Dave Meyers with art direction by Pilar Zeta

Chris Martin and co have marked their return with a new single, which they debuted via an "Extraterrestrial Transmission. Watch their video here.

Coldplay premiered their new single, 'Higher Power.

Chris Martin and co enlisted the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet to launch their new song into the world from the International Space Station on Thursday (6 May).

Watch the band's video for Higher Power below:

Higher Power is out now on all major streaming services.

Coldplay are also set to open the BRIT Awards on 11 May with a spectacular performance of their new single filmed from a pontoon on the River Thames.

The star-studded award ceremony, which will mark the UK's first official indoor music event since the COVID-19 pandemic, will also see performances from Dua Lipa, this year's Rising Star winner Griff, Headie One, Arlo Parks, Rag'n'Bone Man with P!nk and The Weeknd.

READ MORE: Coldplay to open The BRIT Awards 2021

Coldplay are also set to headline Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm concert, a global livestream which the festival has announced will be screened at UK cinemas.

The event will also feature performances from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Emily Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

It will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival 2021 is cancelled - Everything you need to know

Latest Videos

The Snuts frontman Jack Cochrane and Demi Lovato

The Snuts received death threats from Demi Lovato fans during UK No.1 album bid

News

Toby Tarrant talks about Mission Impossible's UK location

Toby Tarrant reacts to Mission Impossible's UK location

Elton John and Taron Egerton at the annual 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards

Does Taron Egerton sing in Rocketman?

News

Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's live pilot events this weekend

Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's pilot live music events at the weekend

Coldplay Songs

Coldplay Latest

See more Coldplay Latest

Coldplay press 2021

Coldplay to open The BRIT Awards 2021

News

Coldplay Concert In Argentina in 2017

Coldplay tease new project with Alien Radio

The Charlatans in September 1990: artin Blunt, Rob Collins, Jon Brookes, John Baker and Tim Burgess

The most underrated tracks by your favourite artists

Features

Chris Martin from Coldplay at Glastonbury Festival 2016 - Day 3

Coldplay, Haim and Damon Albarn for Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival

Florence Welch, Freddie Mercury, Chester Bennington and David Bowie

These isolated vocal tracks will blow your mind

Features