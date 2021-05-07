Coldplay premiere new single Higher Power in space

Coldplay have released their Higher Power single. Picture: Dave Meyers with art direction by Pilar Zeta

Chris Martin and co have marked their return with a new single, which they debuted via an "Extraterrestrial Transmission. Watch their video here.

Coldplay premiered their new single, 'Higher Power.

Chris Martin and co enlisted the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet to launch their new song into the world from the International Space Station on Thursday (6 May).

Watch the band's video for Higher Power below:

Higher Power is out now on all major streaming services.

Coldplay are also set to open the BRIT Awards on 11 May with a spectacular performance of their new single filmed from a pontoon on the River Thames.

The star-studded award ceremony, which will mark the UK's first official indoor music event since the COVID-19 pandemic, will also see performances from Dua Lipa, this year's Rising Star winner Griff, Headie One, Arlo Parks, Rag'n'Bone Man with P!nk and The Weeknd.

Coldplay are also set to headline Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm concert, a global livestream which the festival has announced will be screened at UK cinemas.

The event will also feature performances from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Emily Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

It will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

