Coldplay's Yellow beats The Killers' Mr. Brightside to most-streamed '00s song in 2021

Coldplay have beaten The Killers to the most streamed song '00s of 2021. Picture: 1. Hayley Madden/Redferns/Getty 2. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic 2000 Coldplay hit was streamed more times than The Killers' 2001 anthem on Spotify this year. Found out where your other favourites placed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers have been pipped to the post by Coldplay in a battle for the most nostalgic song.

Mr. Brightside may be a crowd favourite at weddings and house parties, but Coldplay's Yellow ballad was streamed more times on Spotify this year.

LoveUX revealed the songs from the 2000s and 2010s we have the most nostalgia for by comparing play counts in January between 2000 and 2019, with the play count in December, to discover how many times they were streamed on Spotify during 2021.

Chris Martin and co's 2000 song scored 278 million streams in 2021, while the Las Vegas indie legend's floor-filling banger only scored 255.9 million.

Elsewhere in the decade, Linkin Park's In The End was streamed 236 million times this year, while Arctic Monkeys' 2007 hit 505 scored a respectable 210.8m streams on the platform this year.

When it came to rap stars, Eminem ruled the decade, with his songs making up for half of the most streamed Hip-Hop tracks from the 2000s and his 2002 track Without Me scoring the most streamed song from 2002 with 227.1 million streams.

The most streamed '00s songs in 2021. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Coldplay rule out Glastonbury 2022

See the most nostalgic song from each year based on Spotify streams in 2021: