Coldplay add new Dublin shows to 2024 European dates: How to buy tickets

25 July 2023, 15:51 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 19:56

Coldplay's Chris Martin in Milan
Coldplay have added fresh European dates to their 2024 tour. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA

Chris Martin and co are set for European dates including three shows at Croke Park in Dublin. Find out how to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Coldplay have added fresh European dates to their upcoming 2024, including a third and fouth date at Dublin's Croke Park.

Chris Martin and co were set to take their Music Of The Spheres tour to Europe playing dates at the likes of Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Groupama Stadium, Lyon 8th June - Olympic Stadium, Athens where they will play hits from across their career, including Yellow, Clocks, Viva La Vida and My Universe.

The presale is still open with extra dates added at various venues due to phenomenal demand.

Ahead of the general sale this Friday 28th July, find out how to buy tickets to see Coldplay in Dublin as well as their other European tour dates below.

Is Coldplay going on tour in 2024?

Coldplay recently announced dates in Europe for next year. Their shows so far include dates in Athens, Budapest, Rome, Munich, Helsinki, and three dates at Croke Park in Dublin. See the the dates in full below.

What are Coldplay's 2024 European dates?

  • 8th June - Olympic Stadium, Athens
  • 9th June - Olympic Stadium, Athens
  • 12th June - Arena Națională, Bucharest
  • 13th June - Arena Națională, Bucharest
  • 16th June - Puskás Aréna, Budapest
  • 18th June - Puskás Aréna, Budapest
  • 22nd June — Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 23rd June — Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 25th June - Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 12th - July Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • 13th July - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • 15th July - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • 16th July - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
  • 20th July - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf
  • 21st July - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf
  • 28th July - Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 30th July - Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 31st July - Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 15th August - Olympiastadion, Munich
  • 17th August - Olympiastadion, Munich
  • 21st August — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
  • 22nd August - Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
  • 29th August - Croke Park, Dublin
  • 30th August - Croke Park, Dublin
  • 1st September - Croke Park, Dublin
  • 2nd September - Croke Park, Dublin

How to get Coldplay tickets 2024?

Tickets for Coldplay's Dublin dates went on pre-sale on Tuesday 25th July and will go on general sale this Friday 28th July from 10am. A limited number of Infinity tickets will also be on sale.

Visit this Ticketmaster link for Coldplay tickets.

Is Coldplay touring in UK 2024?

Coldplay have recently completed UK tour dates this summer and as yet are not returning for 2024. However, they have booked a duo of Dublin dates. It is also rumoured that Coldplay are in early talks to play Glastonbury 2024, which would mark the fifth time they have headlined the festival.

Is Coldplay coming to UK in 2023?

Coldplay have already completed UK tour dates in June this year, playing at Manchester's Etihad stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

