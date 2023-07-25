On Air Now
25 July 2023, 15:51 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 19:56
Chris Martin and co are set for European dates including three shows at Croke Park in Dublin. Find out how to buy tickets.
Coldplay have added fresh European dates to their upcoming 2024, including a third and fouth date at Dublin's Croke Park.
Chris Martin and co were set to take their Music Of The Spheres tour to Europe playing dates at the likes of Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Groupama Stadium, Lyon 8th June - Olympic Stadium, Athens where they will play hits from across their career, including Yellow, Clocks, Viva La Vida and My Universe.
The presale is still open with extra dates added at various venues due to phenomenal demand.
Ahead of the general sale this Friday 28th July, find out how to buy tickets to see Coldplay in Dublin as well as their other European tour dates below.
Coldplay recently announced dates in Europe for next year. Their shows so far include dates in Athens, Budapest, Rome, Munich, Helsinki, and three dates at Croke Park in Dublin. See the the dates in full below.
Tickets for Coldplay's Dublin dates went on pre-sale on Tuesday 25th July and will go on general sale this Friday 28th July from 10am. A limited number of Infinity tickets will also be on sale.
Visit this Ticketmaster link for Coldplay tickets.
Coldplay have recently completed UK tour dates this summer and as yet are not returning for 2024. However, they have booked a duo of Dublin dates. It is also rumoured that Coldplay are in early talks to play Glastonbury 2024, which would mark the fifth time they have headlined the festival.
Coldplay have already completed UK tour dates in June this year, playing at Manchester's Etihad stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
