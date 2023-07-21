Coldplay 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2024?

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co are rumoured to be in talks to headline the Somerset Festival's famous Pyramid Stage for a fifth time.

Coldplay are rumoured to be in talks to headline Glastonbury 2024.

The band have already topped the bill at the world famous festival four times and according to The Sun, Chris Martin and co are "in talks" to headline the Pyramid Stage again.

The band, who recently announced European dates have a Glasto-shaped space between 26th - 30th June when the festival is set to take place this year.

If they do play the festival again, it would mark 25 years since they first had the honour in 2002, before going on to headline again in 2005, 2011 and 2016.

The Yellow outfit would then take the crown for headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage the most after breaking their tie with The Cure, who headlined in 1986, 1990, 1995 and 2019.

Frontman Chris Martin has become somewhat synonymous with the festival, often popping up as a guest during various sets.

But after the singer appeared at both Stormzy's and Kylie's sets in 2019 he revealed that mean tweets kept him away from the festival the following years.

Asked by the BBC if Coldplay would make an appearance in 2020 ahead of it being cancelled due to the pandmeic, the Clocks singer replied: “No”.

Asked why not he explained: "I did pop up on stage [this] year, and I love doing so… And then I saw a tweet afterwards that said ‘you can always rely on him to come on in a tracksuit and ruin everything'.

"So I was like, you know what? A: I should work on my trousers, B: I shouldn’t be online and C: Maybe just go and watch Glastonbury for a year or so."

When quizzed if the comment hurt him, the Viva La Vida singer admitted: "Sometimes these things hurt me, yeah, because I’m human."

Kelly Jones from the Stereophonics performs with Coldplay

