Catfish And The Bottlemen reschedule Swansea Singleton Park gig for 2021

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Llandudno rockers have announced a new date for their huge homecoming gig at Singleton Park next May. Get the details here.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced the new date for their Swansea gig.

The Llandudno band - comprised of Van McCann, Benji Blakeway, Bob Hall and Johnny Bond - were set to play a huge date at Singleton Park on 4 September, but like many, were forced to cancel the date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the Longshot rockers have announced the show - which will include special guests in You Me At Six, Feeder and Yonaka - will take place on Saturday 29 May 2021.

The rescheduled date for Swansea Singleton Park is Saturday 29 May 2021https://t.co/xHT9TaP3HA pic.twitter.com/ZCNYRhKu0D — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) June 3, 2020

The news comes after Neighbourhood Weekender, where Catfish and Ian Brown are set to headline, announced a newly rescheduled date for 2021.

The festival was originally set to take place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 2020 and was previously postponed until September 2020, but has now been moved again to Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May 2021.

Organisers wrote in a statement: "Dear ticket holders of Neighbourhood Weekender Festival

"We hope everyone is as well as can be through this really difficult time. All of you should have been having an amazing weekend listening to live music with your best friends and it is a real shame that this could not happen.

"We were hopeful a few months ago that we could all be back together this September but following updated government advice surrounding Covid–19 we have now made the decision to move the festival to next year on the same weekend it has been historically.

"The new rescheduled dates for the festival are Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of May 2021. All current tickets will remain valid for next year so please keep hold of them. If you cannot make the new dates please contact your ticket provider to get a refund."

See their full statement below:

We were hopeful a few months ago that we could all be back together this September, but following updated government advice, we have now made the decision to move the festival to next year on the same weekend it has been historically. 💙



Full statement and updated lineup below pic.twitter.com/qV3EjYZBL4 — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) May 27, 2020

They added: "We are delighted that the vast majority of artists playing at the festival have confirmed they will return. Everyone involved in the festival and the artists that are playing are working really hard to give you the festival you wanted.

"For those that can, we kindly ask that you keep hold of your tickets and be part of the Neighbourhood Weekender next year. We have a great community around this event and together we can get through this. We hugely appreciate your patience and support.

"These are very tough times for everyone and we want to have the biggest party with you when we are out the other side."Best wishesThe Neighbourhood Weekender team".

Full ticket information is available at the festival's official site https://nbhdweekender.com/



