New Catfish And The Bottlemen album is “well underway," reveal band at Radio X Sheffield gig

Frontman Van McCann told Radio X he's already written enough songs for the band's fourth album and could record it now if they had to.

Catfish and the Bottlemen have revealed that writing for their fourth album is “underway” and they have enough material to record it now.

The Llandudno rockers spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell ahead of our special gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield last night (5 August), where they played for an intimate crowd.

Asked if they'll have time to work on their fourth studio album next year, frontman and songwriter Van McCann replied: "Ah, no music’s already well written. That’s been underway..."

The Conversation rocker added: "Every single time we do an album there’s always something going for the next one, so I always try to stay well ahead of the game in terms of songwriting.

"So if someone said ‘go and record an album now,’ we could do that easy. So we can record if we’ve got the green light from management and the label.”

Quizzed by the Radio X presenter if they have enough songs for a full record, he confirmed: "Definitely yeah. There always is enough songs, but […] the longer they leave it, the more tunes come".

If released next year, Catfish And The Bottlemen's fourth studio album will follow 2014's The Balcony, 2016's The Ride and 2019's The Balance.

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Dan O'Connell also asked the band about their plans for 2020 and what we can expect from their tour dates.

"I think they’ll be even more shows," teased McCann. "I think we’re planning on doing a load of bigger shows than what we’re doing now. By the end of this year we would have done all the UK arenas, so after that I think it will be trying to plan a little one-off.

“We like doing those one-off outdoor ones where you can kind of put a full bill of bands on.”

Van McCann, Benji Blakeway, Robert "Bob" Hall and Johnny "Bondie" Bond went on to play an energetic set at the Sheffield venue, which included the likes of Pacifier, Soundcheck, Twice, Homesick and Kathleen.

Watch them play Pacifer at the venue in our video:

Get the setlist for Catfish And The Bottlemen at Sheffield's O2 Academy:

1. Longshot

2. Kathleen

3. Soundcheck

4. Pacifer

5. Twice

6. Fallout

7. Conversation

8. Anything

9. Business

10. Sidetrack

11. Homesick

12. 2ALL

13. Outside

14. Fluctuate

15. 7

16. Cocoon

17. Tyrants