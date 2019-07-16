Catfish and the Bottlemen share colourful Conversation video

Van McCann and co have shared the official videos for their Conversation single, which sees them break from their black and white convention.

Catfish and The Bottlemen have released the official video for their Conversation single.

Fresh from their triumphant set at Citadel Festival, Van McCann and co have broken with convention to share their first ever official visuals with touch of colour.

Watch the band's new video above.

The video features animated unseen photos of the rockers - giving fans an insight into what it's like to be in the Llandudno band.

READ MORE: Where did Catfish and the Bottlemen get their name from?

Watch Catfish play Conversation at Citadel Festival 2019:

Conversation is the latest single to come from their third studio album The Balance, which is out now.

It follows the release of previous tracks Longshot and 2All.

Watch the band play Longshot live in Nottingham below:

After touring Australia and America, Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to the UK to play live dates in November, which will be preceded by a special Radio X show at the Sheffield O2 Academy on 5 August 2019.

See Catfish's live UK dates below:

Mon 5 Aug 2019 - Sheffield, O₂ Academy (for Radio X)

Mon 4 Nov 2019 - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Tue 5 Nov 2019 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thu 7 Nov 2019 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Fri 8 Nov 2019 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Sun 10 Nov 2019 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Mon 11 Nov 2019 - Leeds, First Direct Arena