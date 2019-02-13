Catfish And The Bottlemen drop new track Fluctuate

13 February 2019, 17:13 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 17:23

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2019
Catfish And The Bottlemen 2019. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky/Press

Van McCann and the band give another sneak preview of their new album The Balance.

Titled Fluctuate, the song is another sneak preview of the third Catfish LP, The Balance, which is due on 26 April. In a tweet, Van McCann's lyrics claim "Pull the love over my eyes cause I fluctuate about you." Ideal for Valentine's Day?

You can listen to Fluctuate here.

Following the release of the single Longshot, The Balance will include the following tracks:

Longshot
Fluctuate
2all
Conversation
Sidetrack
Encore
Basically
Intermission
Mission
Coincide
Overlap

Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balance artwork
Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balance artwork. Picture: Press

Following a string of UK shows in February, Catfish have also announced further Arena dates for the Spring:

Catfish And The Bottlemen UK and Ireland 2019 Tour Dates

28 April Leisureland, Galway
30 April Olympia Theatre, Dublin
2 May Brighton Centre
4 May Ericsson Indoor Arena, Coventry
5 May Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
7 May FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
8 May Manchester Arena

