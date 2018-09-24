Catfish And The Bottlemen Announce 2019 UK & Irish Dates, Reschedule Wembley

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/Jill Furmonovsky

The Llandudno outfit have confirmed their first tour dates for next year and changed their existing date in London.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have announced new tour dates for 2019.

Van McCann will take to the stage across the UK and Ireland, in six newly announced dates across February 2019.

The Twice rockers have also rescheduled their existing date at The SSE Arena, Wembley which was planned for Friday 2 Novemeber 2019, changing it to Friday 22 February 2017.

UK AND IRELAND DATES!



Sign up before tomorrow 5pm (BST) for presale access: https://t.co/JmZNq3zNYv



Nov 2018 Wembley date is rescheduled to be part of this tour on 22/02/2019. Tickets remain valid for the new date/refund available from the point of purchase.



SEE YAS THERE! pic.twitter.com/rMORkjCeP0 — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) September 24, 2018

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 September from 10am.

See Catfish and the Bottlemen's UK & Irish dates here:

Tue 19 February 2019 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 20 February 2019 - Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 22 February 2019 - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley *rescheduled date

Saturday 23 February 2019 - Hull, Bonus Arena

Tuesday 26 February 2019 - Dublin, The Olympia Theatre

Wednesday 27 February 2019 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

