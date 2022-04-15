This Blur interview from 1991 will make you feel old...

By Jenny Mensah

Celebrate 31 years since the release of the band's There's No Other Way single with this incredible archive footage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today marks 31 years since Blur released their There's No Other Way single.

The track, which was the second cut to be taken from their 1991 debut album, Leisure, was released on 15th April the same year and saw the band give us their take on the '90s baggy genre.

To celebrate the single and the Britpop band's debut, we've rolled things all the way back to 1991 when an unbelievably young-looking Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree were interviewed for French TV.

Watch and marvel at the budding band in a video clip from the INA Talk Show archives:

It might be short, but the interview makes for some pretty awesome viewing.

When asked if it feels uncomfortable being labelled the hottest band in the world right now, a baby-faced Albarn replies: "It's quite an easy seat to sit in".

"We're not lying back thinking we're amazing or anything, but at least we're kind of enthusiastic about it," he adds, while lying back unenthusiastically.

In a longer version of the interview, where the band are asked why they changed their name to Blur, they muse: "I dunno. It's like you have a name before you get married and then you change it if you're a woman. You don't have to, but we chose to.

"We got married to each other and got rid of our maiden names..."

READ MORE: What inspired Graham Coxon to write Blur’s Coffee & TV?

READ MORE: 25 years of Blur's Song 2