Blur won't draw a line under the band after reunion

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band have talked about their emotional connection to each other and teased they would play further UK dates reunion dares if they were given an "interesting opportunity".

Blur have said they will keep going as long as they are emotionally attached to the band.

The Britpop legends reunited this year to release their new album The Ballad of Darren and played two intimate UK dates followed by two epic reunion gigs at Wembley Stadium this month.

Asked about future live shows, drummer Dave Rowntree told The Sun: "I don’t feel as if we’ve drawn a line under anything.

"But it took Wembley to tempt us because all the other projects we’ve been slaving over had to go on hold.

“We couldn’t say no to Hyde Park in 2009 or to headlining the Olympics party there in 2012.

“If we get another interesting opportunity, I imagine we’ll jump on that too.”

Bassist Alex James added: “We all realise that it’s something that none of us can ever walk away from. Why would we want to? It is very emotional for us.”

He quipped: “Keeping Albarn interested is absolutely vital.

“The minute he loses interest, he’ll be off to write another f***ing opera!”

Meanwhile, the band are set for a show this week to celebrate the launch of their new album, which includes the singles The Narcissist, St. Charles Square and new Radio X Record of The Week Barbaric, with a London show.

The special date, which takes place at London's Eventim Apollo this Tuesday 25th July, will see the band play The Ballad of Darren in full and will be live-streamed across the globe.

Speaking about the album's lead single, The Narcissist, frontman Albarn told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: “I think the whole nature of being in a band… especially talking about yourself, having photographs taken... that’s all about yourself.

“Obviously there are deep practitioners of narcissism in the entertainment world, but it also applies to people like Putin, you know? It’s one of those kind of troubling aspects of modern life. There’s definitely mediations on modernity in the record for sure.”

