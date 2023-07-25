What are Blur's biggest songs?

Using chart positions, Spotify streams and YouTube views, Radio X takes a look at the most popular Blur tunes in their three-decade career...

Blur - Song 2 Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video) The second song from Blur's self-titled 1997 album reached (of course) No 2 in the UK charts and naturally was awarded double-platinum status in the UK. With over 700 million streams on Spotify (across two versions) and 168 million views on YouTube, it's head and shoulders above any other Blur song in terms of popularity.

Blur - Girls & Boys Blur - Girls And Boys (Official Music Video) Released as a preview to the band's landmark album Parklife in March 1994, this tribute to the 90s holiday scene also went Platinum in the UK and notched up over 200 million listens on Spotify and 13 million views on YouTube.

Blur - Coffee & TV Blur - Coffee And TV (Official Music Video) Featuring guitarist Graham Coxon on vocals and boasting a charming video featuring a walking milk carton, this 1999 single only made No 11 in the charts, but has since been certified Silver in the UK. Coffee & TV has been viewed nearly 37 million times on YouTube and streamed 124 million times on Spotify.

Blur - Parklife Blur - Parklife (Official Music Video) The memorable title track to Blur's third album saw actor Phil Daniels take on a starring role. Incredibly, it only just broke the Top 10 in the summer of 1994, but was sold enough to go Platinum. In the streaming era, it's been streamed over 100 million times and viewed nearly 14 million.

Blur - Tender Blur - Tender (Official Music Video) This moving tribute to the breakup of Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann, Tender went straight into the UK charts at No 2, gaining a Platinum award from the BPI. 14 million views and 72 million streams later, it's still a Blur fan favourite.

Blur - Country House Blur - Country House (Official Music Video) The song that won the Battle Of Britpop again Oasis and Roll With It in August 1995, Country House was Blur's first No 1, and remains their biggest selling single in the UK. In the streaming era, however, it's fallen out of favour somewhat; while being a Platinum-seller, it's stacked up 68m Spotify streams and 15 million YouTube views.

Blur - Beetlebum Blur - Beetlebum (Official Music Video) Blur's second No 1 in the UK, earning them a Silver disc. The lead single from the band's eponymous album of 1997, it's been watched 19 million times on YouTube and streamed 54 million times on Spotify.

Blur - The Universal Blur - The Universal (Official Music Video) The follow-up to the chart-topping Country House, this serene ballad made Top 5 in November 1995. Earning a Silver award from the BPI, it's been streamed 45 million times and watched 17 million times on YouTube.

Blur - Ghost Ship Blur - Ghost Ship This track from the comeback album The Magic Whip (2015) is a superstar of the streaming era, having been listened to 60 million times on Spotify.