Damon Albarn says it's time to "wrap up" Blur again

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur frontman has revealed the band will be on hiatus again until further notice.

Damon Albarn has suggested it's time to "wrap up" Blur.

The Britpop band reunited in 2023, releasing their acclaimed album the Ballad of Darren, and playing dates across the globe, which included two epic gigs at London's Wembley Stadium.

Though the band - completed by guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree - have previously talked about not hanging up their time as a band just yet, their frontman has hinted it is time for another hiatus.

As reported by Far Out Magazine, in an interview with French publication Les Inrockuptible, the Song 2 singer said: "It is time to wrap up this campaign. It’s too much for me. It was the right thing to do and an immense honour to play these songs again, spend time with these guys, make an album, blah-blah-blah".

Damon Albarn's comments suggest that Blur won't be making an appearance at Glastonbury 2024, where they've been rumoured alongside their fellow Britpopers Pulp to perform.

Regardless, Albarn will certainly have his hands full with other projects in 2024 as he confirmed to the outlet he would be working on an "opera which will be presented in Paris next year".

Gorillaz fans will also be happy to hear that he's reuniting with co-creator Jamie Hewlett in India to start working on a new album.

The record would be the follow up to the animated band's 2023 album, Cracker Island, which included collaborations with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Beck and Bootie Brown.