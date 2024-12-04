Alex James reveals he doesn't have tickets for the Oasis reunion tour

Alex James is grateful for Blur reuniting!

The Blur legend tells Chris Moyles that he's "delighted" for Liam and Noel Gallagher, however.

Alex James has told Radio X that he won't be going to see Oasis play live next year... but has added that he hopes the band will take inspiration from Blur's own reunion dates from 2023.

Asked by Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning (4th December) if he had Oasis tickets, the bassist replied: “I am not sure that I will be going."

He added: "Look, it was very good manners that they waited until we got all our junk out the way."

Alex was referring to the Blur reunion shows of 2023 that saw the musician reunite with his colleagues Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree to play two nights at Wembley Stadium and release a new album, The Ballad Of Darren.

Chris Moyles and Alex James in the Radio X studio, 4th December 2024. Picture: Radio X

“Do you think you inspired Oasis?” asked Chris.

"Well, I’m always reading terrible statistics about marriages ending in divorce," replied Alex. "The statistics for bands ending it and everyone hating each other – it’s hard to think of a band that doesn’t."

He went on: "And they’re brothers as well, you know? I genuinely am delighted, and genuinely won’t be going.”

Oasis will play the first of their Live '25 shows in Cardiff on 4th July next year, which will see them perform in Manchester, London Edinburgh, Dublin, North America, South America, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

