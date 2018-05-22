WATCH: Simon Neil's Wife Isn't A Big Fan Of His New Haircut Yet

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil. Picture: Radio X

The Biffy Clyro frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles that his partner is still getting used to the dramatic change.

Simon Neil has revealed his wife isn't "a big fan" of his hair cut yet.

The Biffy Clyro rocker surprised fans when he decided to chop off his long hair earlier this month, but says his other half thinks it makes him look like a "child".

Asked by Radio X's Chris Moyles what style his wife prefers, the Many of Horror singer replied: "She felt like she didn't know me. I was a stranger in my own house for a couple of weeks. She says I look like a child".

He added, jokingly: "So I don't know if she's a big fan yet, but she'll come round."

Watch our video above.

At the beginning of the month, the Howl singer took to the band's official Facebook Page to tease his dramatic new look by posting an image with his pony tail in his outstretched hand.

It came with the caption: "Who’s the hippy now?x" which is a reference to the band's Whorses song- taken from their 2009 Only Revolutions album.

See it here:

The rocker followed it up with an image of the finished article, which was shared on Monday (7 May), alongside the caption: "No handshake or pat on the ass...x" which also comes from their Whorses track.

No handshake or pat on the ass...x Posted by Biffy Clyro on Monday, 7 May 2018

Meanwhile, the band are set to release their MTV Unplugged album on 25 May.

The record will feature tracks from their acoustic gig at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden last November, including performances of The Beach Boys' God Only Knows and their new track Different Kind of Love.

Get a sneak peek of what to expect:

The Scottish rockers will play an intimate and stripped-back run of gigs to support the live album, which include a date at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

See Biffy Clyro's MTV Unplugged tour dates:

15 September - Dublin, The Helix

16 September - Belfast, Waterfront

18 September - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

19 September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21 September - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

22 September - Manchester, Manchester Opera House

24 September - London, Royal Albert Hall