Biffy Clyro announce Amazon documentary Cultural Sons of Scotland

Biffy Clyro are set to release an Amazon documentary. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland will follow the and on the making of their ninth studio album. Find out when the film is released and how to watch it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music to release Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland.

The documentary take a fly-on-the-wall feature film on the band's ninth studio album, The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

The Scottish returned to Ayrshire to record the album in the intimate farm setting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As stated in a press release, fans can expect "unprecedented access to the band" showcasing both their "ups and downs and their newfound approach to creativity".

The film streams worldwide on Amazon music on Friday 25th February, but fans can be among the first to see it at one of four exclusive Doc'N Roll screenings, which will take place on Thursday 24th February at Edinburgh’s Cameo, Glasgow’s Everyman, Dundee’s DCA or London’s Rio Cinema.

Visit biffyclyro.com for more information and tickets.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film below:

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro's The Myth of the Happily Ever After: Track by Track

Frontman Simon Neil said: " "In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we're making this record, and there's something really pure about that."

Drummer Ben Johnston commented: "We don't need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room - and that's what keeps our hearts beating."

Bassist James Johnston added: "Everyone should join a band... if you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that's probably the best years you'll ever have in your life."

READ MORE: Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard rescheduled for March

The Myth of the Happily Ever After was released on 23rd October and included the tracks A Hunger in Your Haunt and Unknown Male 01.

Following 2020's A Celebration of Endings, the album was described as an answer to its predecessor, as Simon Neil explained: "This album is a real journey, a collision of every thought and emotion we’ve had over the past eighteen months".

"There was a real fortitude in ‘A Celebration’ but in this record we’re embracing the vulnerabilities of being a band and being a human in this twisted era of our lives.

"Even the title is the polar opposite. It’s asking, do we create these narratives in our own minds to give us some security when none of us know what’s waiting for us at the end of the day?"

Meanwhile, Biffy are set to play an exclusive live gig for fans, Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard next month.

The acoustic performance was postponed last month and will now take place at Hackney Church in East London on Thursday 10th March.

Highlights from the show will be available exclusively on Global Player and for Radio X’s 2.25m fans across its social platforms, from Sunday 13th March.

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro will take place on 10th March 2022. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro get their name?