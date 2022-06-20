Biffy Cyro announce UK and Ireland live dates for November 2022

Biffy Clyro 2022. Picture: Press

The Scottish trio have announced a string of arena dates for the autumn.

By Radio X

After a hectic summer of festival appearances, Biffy Clyro are set to make a triumphant return to the UK and Ireland for more live shows in November 2022. It will mark their first full arena tour since 2019.

The band will play the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on 6th November and London's O2 Arena on 12th November. Special guests on the dates will be Brighton's Architects.

About the tour, Biffy Clyro said: "It's been way too long... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it."

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 24th June at 9am via Ticketmaster. There will also be a fan club pre-sale on Wednesday 22nd June - see the band's official website for details.

Biffy Clyro UK and Ireland tour dates November 2022

5th November First Direct Arena, Leeds

6th November OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

8th November Dublin 3 Arena

9th November Belfast SSE Arena

11th November Resorts World Arena Birmingham

12th November O2 Arena, London

14th November Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15th November Windsor Hall Bournemouth

Biffy Clyro released their ninth studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, in October 2021. The Scottish trio kicked off 2022 with an incredible acoustic set for Radio X - you can re-watch the highlights from Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard here:

This summer sees Biffy play a number of huge festivals across Europe, including Roskilde in Denmark, Open'er in Poland and Mad Cool in Spain, before they return to play European arena shows in September and October.