Biffy Clyro announce new UK show in Birmingham for 2019

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Rob Ball/WireImage

Following their triumphant outdoor show at Indiependence Festival in Cork, Simon Neil and co have announced a date in Birmingham.

Biffy Clyro have announced a new UK date for 2018.

Fresh from their headline gig at Indiependence Festival in Cork, Ireland, Simon Neil and co have now confirmed they'll head to Birmingham's Digbeth Arena on 17 October 2019.

Tickets for the Brummie show will go on sale at the end of the month, and can be the first to get tickets while signing up here.

Biffy Clyro recently released an original soundtrack album entitled Balance, Not Symmetry, for the film of the same name, which premiered at Edinburgh Festival.

See the full tracklist for Balance, Not Symmetry:

1. Balance, Not Symmetry

2. All Singing and All Dancing

3. Different Kind of Love

4. Sunrise

5. Pink

6. Colour Wheel

7. Gates of Heaven

8. Fever Dream

9. Navy Blue

10. Tunnels and Trees

11. Plead

12. The Naturals

13. Yellow

14. Touch

15. Jasabiab

16. Following Master

17. Adored

Speaking about their forthcoming studio album, the band have teased its a "work in progress" but "a lot more rocking".

Speaking to NME, drummer Ben Johnston told NME: "It’s a work in progress and quite an overyielding beast at the moment, but we’ll get it into shape over the next few months".

He added: “But, it’s definitely a lot more rocking on this album. It’s definitely a lot more rocking that Ellipsis was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”



