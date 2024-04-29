Biffy Clyro revealed as final headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Biffy Clyro will headline The Piece Hall. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio will play a headline show at the historic Halifax venue on Friday 23rd August. Find out how to buy tickets.

Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as the final headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The Scottish trio will bring their electrifying and explosive live show to the Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Friday 23rd August.

They'll be supported on the night by special guests Fever Witch and tickets go on general sale this Friday 3rd May from 10am BST from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Excited to play the iconic @ThePieceHall in Halifax on Friday 23rd August - with support from @WITCHFEVER 🔥Tickets on sale 10am BST Friday 03.05. There will be a Team Biffy presale from 10am BST tomorrow (30.04) - if you're signed up, you'll get info via email this afternoon pic.twitter.com/AiZR2roOpE — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) April 29, 2024

When will Biffy Clyro play The Piece Hall:

Biffy Clyro play The Piece Hall, Halifax on 23rd August 2024.

Witch Fever are supporting Biffy Clyro on their Piece Hall date. Picture: Press

Who's supporting Biffy Clyro at The Piece Hall?

Biffy Clyro will be joined at The Piece Hall by special guests Witch Fever. The Manchester post-punk - who are currently opening for Cassyette on their European Tour - released their debut album Congregation this year, which won them an army of fans.

How to buy tickets to Biffy Clyro at The Piece Hall:

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 3rd May at 10am BST via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an amazing band for our final announcement for this summer.

“Biffy Clyro compliment the rest of our line-up perfectly for what is our biggest, best and most diverse summer music season. Tickets are going to fly out for this so fans really need to be fast!”

The first of 34 headline shows for the Live at The Piece Hall series kicks off on Friday 7th June with Blondie.

See the full line-up for TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall 2024:

JUNE 7 BLONDIE

JUNE 9 BLONDIE

JUNE 13 SHERYL CROW

JUNE 15 ANNIE MAC – BEFORE MIDNIGHT + JAKE SHEARS + GINA BREEZE

JUNE 16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 19 CROWDED HOUSE

JUNE 22 GRACE JONES

JUNE 23 BRYAN ADAMS + CAYSETTE

JUNE 25 PLACEBO + FRIEDBERG

JUNE 26 AIR

JUNE 27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA

JUNE 28 UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30 TOM ODELL

JULY 7 RICK ASTLEY + LIGHTNING SEEDS

JULY 9 LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12 TOM JONES

JULY 13 IDLES

JULY 27 MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS

JULY 31 BILL BAILEY

AUG 1 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS + ANDREW CUSHIN

AUG 2 RICHARD ASHCROFT + APOLLO JUNCTION

AUG 3 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS

AUG 8 JESS GLYNNE

AUG 9 KORN + LOATHE

AUG 10 McFLY

AUG 13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 18 McFLY

AUG 20 PJ HARVEY

AUG 21 PIXIES

AUG 22 THE STREETS + BILLY NO MATES

AUG 23 BIFFY CLYRO + WITCH FEVER

AUG 24 FATBOY SLIM

AUG 25 JUNGLE

AUG 26 CIAN DUCROT

