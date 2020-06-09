Listen to Biffy Clyro's 2010 Wembley Arena gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Listen to Biffy Clyro in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X

Join us every week for a complete gig in your living room... This Wednesday: Biffy Clyro at London's Wembley Arena.

Radio X is set to play out Biffy Clyro’s 2010 gig as part of our Home Show series this week

.After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Noel Gallagher, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and The Killers we're now giving you the chance to experience Simon Neil and co’s throwback gig.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at their 2010 Wembley Arena gig. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The gig, which took place on 4 December 2010 at London’s Wembley Arena saw the Scottish trio tour their critically and commercially acclaimed, Mercury Prize-nominated Only Revolutions album.

Therefore can expect an epic and jam-packed setlist full of delights such as The Captain, Bubbles, Many of Horror, God & Satan and Mountains.

Listen to Biffy Clyro's 2010 Wembley Arena gig on Wednesday 10 June from 9pm.