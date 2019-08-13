How to get tickets to Biffy Clyro’s Caird Hall gig in Scotland

Biffy Clyro. Picture: Press

Simon Neil and co will play Dundee for the first time in a decade on 14 October playing songs from soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry. Find out how to get tickets.

Biffy Clyro have announced their return to Dundee for the first time in 10 years.

Simon Neil along with James and Ben Johnston has confirmed a gig at Caird Hall in the Scottish city on Monday 14 October.

The intimate show will mark Biffy’s only Scottish date of the year and will see them showcase several tracks from their recent soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to TEAM BIFFY members on Wednesday 14 August at 9am.

Sign up to be a TEAM BIFFY member here

Biffy Clyro will return to Dundee for their first show in the city for 10 years at Caird Hall on October 14th. For details and pre-sale access sign up to TEAM BIFFY at https://t.co/eo2AlNs8df pic.twitter.com/rtsqG6acAF — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) August 12, 2019

The Wolves of Winter trio have also introduced strict rules in order to prevent tickets going sky high on secondary selling sites.

The band have imposed a limit of 2 tickets per person and per credit card, and revealed they will be delivered in the form of an e-ticket.

The lead booker must be present at the venue on the night of the show and tickets can only be resold via the Ticketmaster reselling platform - where a resale fee will be applied.

See their full terms and conditions

The rockers previously confirmed they'll be heading to Birmingham's Digbeth Arena on 17 October 2019.

Tickets for the Brummie show will go on sale at the end of the month, and can be the first to get tickets while signing up here.

The Mountains band have also teased their new studio album is a "work in progress," but "a lot more rocking".

Drummer Ben Johnston told NME: "It’s a work in progress and quite an overyielding beast at the moment, but we’ll get it into shape over the next few months".

He added: “But, it’s definitely a lot more rocking on this album. It’s definitely a lot more rocking that Ellipsis was. Once again, we’re working with Rich Costey again so it will have that modern vibe to it.”



See the full tracklist for Balance, Not Symmetry:

1. Balance, Not Symmetry

2. All Singing and All Dancing

3. Different Kind of Love

4. Sunrise

5. Pink

6. Colour Wheel

7. Gates of Heaven

8. Fever Dream

9. Navy Blue

10. Tunnels and Trees

11. Plead

12. The Naturals

13. Yellow

14. Touch

15. Jasabiab

16. Following Master

17. Adored

