Biffy Clyro postpone 2020 live dates

27 July 2020, 16:41 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 16:56

Biffy Clyro 2020
Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Ash Roberts

The band have announced that they will "have news as soon as we can" on their live shows.

Biffy Clyro have announced that their September and October 2020 UK dates - plus shows scheduled for Europe and Australia - have been postponed.

The gigs were due to support the trio's forthcoming new album, A Celebration Of Endings, but Biffy have said in a statement: "Unfortunately, we are postponing our UK/Eire, Europe and Australia tour dates due to COVID 19.

"We were hoping that we were going to be able to announce replacement shows, which is why we have waited so long to postpone them, but unfortunately with the current situation that has not been possible.

"We’ll have news for you and be out to see you as soon as we can. We love and miss you."

Biffy Clyro 2020 postponed dates:

25 September P&J Arena, Aberdeen
26 September The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
27 September Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
29 September Utilita Arena, Newcastle
30 September Birmingham Arena
1 October The O2, London
3 October Manchester Arena
4 October First Direct Arena, Leeds
6 October SSE Arena, Belfast
9 October Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
11 October Bournemouth International Centre

The band were due to see out the rest of 2020 on tour in Europe, before heading to Australia in January 2021.

The statement adds: "Pre-orders and pre-sale access will remain valid for future tour dates (to be announced)."

Meanwhile, the new album, A Celebration Of Endings, will be launched instead by a special streamed gig live from Glasgow. The event will take place on 15 August, the day after the album is released. "The band will perform across different set ups within the venue to create a unique and truly special experience," says a statement. Tickets are available via: www.biffyclyro.com

