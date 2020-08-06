Biffy Clyro announce "intimate" tour for April 2021

The band have launched the "Fingers Crossed" tour after their autumn dates were postponed.

Biffy Clyro have announced a short UK tour for next year after their 2020 dates were postponed.

The "Fingers Crossed" tour will kick off at Liverpool University on 11 April 2021 and wind up at the O2 Academy Bristol on the 17th, taking in venues that the trio have not played in over a decade.

Biffy Clyro 2021 tour dates. Picture: Twitter/Press

The band said: "Due to the uncertainty of large scale indoor arena shows in the UK, we feel they will give us the best chance to play live to fans asap."

They added: "Big Scottish announcement soon!"

Biffy had to postpone their September and October 2020 UK dates - plus shows scheduled for Europe and Australia - because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Biffy Clyro Fingers Crossed UK Tour Dates 2021

11 April University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

12 April O2 Forum, Kentish Town

13 April Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 April O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 April O2 Guildhall, Southampton

17 April O2 Academy, Bristol

Fans who order the new Biffy album A Celebration of Endings or register via the official store at www.biffyclyro.com before midnight on Monday 17 August will receive access to the pre-sale.

Fans who have already pre-ordered the album or have registered will automatically be granted access.

The pre-sale will open from Wednesday 19 August ahead of the general sale, which commences on Friday, 21 August.

The new Biffy Clyro album, A Celebration Of Endings, will be launched with special streamed gig live from Glasgow, the day after release. The event will take place on Saturday 15 August, and will see the band "perform across different set ups within the venue to create a unique and truly special experience," according to a statement. More information is available at: www.biffyclyro.com