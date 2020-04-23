The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film singalong: What time is it on & how to watch

The classic Beatles film is being streamed on YouTube for the first time ever with fans given the chance to sing-a-long. Find out where and how to watch it here.

This week it was announced that The Beatles' iconic animated film Yellow Submarine would be part of a live-streamed singalong event.

As announced by drummer Ringo Starr, the 2018 singalong version of the 1968 classic will be streamed worldwide for the Fab Four's legions of fans, with the lyrics included at the bottom of the restored visuals for viewers to follow and join in.

But what date and time does the Yellow Submarine singalong take place and how can you watch it? Find out here.

Animated versions of The Beatles in Yellow Submarine US poster. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

When does The Beatles' Yellow Submarine singalong take place?

The Beatles' Yellow Submarine singalong stream will take place on Saturday 25th April at 5pm BST.

Where can I watch The Beatles' Yellow Submarine singalong stream?

The watch party will be hosted on The Beatles official YouTube Channel.

The Beatles' Yellow Submarine digitally remastered poster. Picture: LMPC via Getty Images

What can I expect from The Beatles singalong?

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine singalong edition was previously released in cinemas in 2018 to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. This is the first time it's being made available anywhere else.

Expect to hear some of the band's best-known songs in the animation including the title track, Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty-Four, All You Need Is Love, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and It’s All Too Much.

