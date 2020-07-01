Ringo Starr announces livestream 80th birthday gig with Paul McCartney and more

The Beatles legend has announced Ringo's Big Birthday Show will take place on 7 July and will be livestreamed on his YouTube Channel.

Sir Ringo Starr has announced a special livestream benefit show for his 80th birthday.

The former Beatles drummer - who has held Peace and Love birthday concerts for over a decade - is set for a special livestream show which will include his ex-bandmate Sir Paul McCartney.

Ringo's Big Birthday Show -which will include performances from a variety of stars - will also raise money for Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation and WaterAid.

Also set to be on the lineup are the likes of Sheryl Cole, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr. and more, as the event will feature exclusive at-home performance and previously unseen footage.

Sir Ringo Starr - whose real name is Richard Starkey - explained the change of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the musician was joined by the likes of David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench and Ed Begley, Jr. as he celebrated his 79th birthday in style.

Watch Ringo Big Birthday Show on Tuesday 7 July from 12pm.

Ringo Starr performs at the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in 2019. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ringo Starr - who is a proud Liverpudlian - last took to Twitter to congratulate Liverpool F.C on winning the league.

Sharing the football team's emblem he wrote: "Congratulations Liverpool number one I send you peace and love."

Congratulations Liverpool number one I send you peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶🍒🙏☮️ pic.twitter.com/RESqHTbWl1 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 26, 2020

Ringo also shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, writing: "As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since. #blacklivesmatter ,#peaceispossible-I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world".

As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since. #blacklivesmatter,#peaceispossible-I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world 😎✌️🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNznLJGeV4 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 6, 2020

