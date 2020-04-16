Paul McCartney speaks out about Chinese wet markets

Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press

The Beatles legend has talked about wet markets and eating bats in a recent interview and shared his hopes for society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul McCartney has criticised Chinese wet markets and called eating bats "medieval".

Speaking to Howard Stern on Sirius XM, The Beatles icon talked about everything from his career, to the current COVID-19 pandemic and how it is changing people's attitudes.

Asked about his view of the wet markets, where fresh and often live animals are displayed and sold, McCartney said: " really hope that this will mean that the Chinese government — who you say ‘have got power’ — says ‘OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here..."

When asked what he thought about the rumours that COVID-19 was brought about by "patient zero" eating a bat at a wet market, the Hey Jude singer said: "Let’s face it, it is a little bit medieval".

Macca also shared his hopes for the future during the pandemic, telling the famous shock jock that it's inspiring people to work together.

"I'm from the generation that had just come out of WWII, and the spirit that they showed, the just 'do whatever's necessary, we'll all pull together, and we'll try and stay happy...' That spirit is kind of what they needed and it's what we need now."

He added: "It's good to see that it's inspiring".

"People are all realising that there's so much good in humanity and I think that it seems to be showing itself," said the Let It Be icon.

"Everyone's doing their best to stay safe and look after each other and stuff, and there is a lot of good spirit".

Meanwhile, Macca was set to play a headline set at this year's Glastonbury Festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, but like most major music events this summer, it has been cancelled.

Taking to social media at the time Michael and Emily Eavis said in a statement: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See the full statement here:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

When was Glastonbury 2020 meant to be and what is the new 2021 date?