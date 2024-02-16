Paul McCartney reunited with stolen bass guitar after 51 years

16 February 2024, 13:51

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney has been reunited with his stolen bass. Picture: MJ Kim/Press
Radio X

By Radio X

The legendary Beatle has been reunited with his 1961 Höfner bass guitar which was stolen over 50 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Paul McCartney has been reunited with a guitar which was stolen more than 50 years ago.

The Beatles legend was left devastated after the 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar - used in the creation of many of the Fab Fours' hits - was taken from the back of a van in London in October 1972.

Back in 2018, a major international search was launched for the missing instrument under the name The Lost Bass Project and now almost six years later it has been found.

McCartney confirmed the news in a statement posted on his website, which read: "Following the launch of ... [The] Lost Bass Project, Paul’s 1961 Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned.

"The guitar has been authenticated by Hofner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved."

Though the search for the iconic guitar was first launched in 2018, the search had a new lease of life when it gained extra publicity in 2023.

A message posted on The Lost Bass Project's website revealed the instrument is still complete and comes in its original case, but it will need some repairs.

The statement explained: "Finally, after so much searching and investigation, we have Paul’s Lost Bass back with him. Can you imagine how excited Paul was when he heard the news!

"The bass is complete and still with its original case. It will need some repairs to make it playable again, but a team of professionals can easily carry these out."

The update also explained that explained the searchers had uncovered information about the theft and even tracked down the identity of the person who stole the instrument and sold it to a pub landlord.

The instrument's journey was then traced over the years until finally "someone living in a terraced house on the south coast of England" remembered they had an old bass guitar stored in their attic and realised its significance.

"They got this out and realised just what they had," the statement adds. "Within days it was back with Paul McCartney!"

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles in April 1969

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Liam Gallagher & John Squire; Vampire Weekend and The Snuts

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

The likes of The Killers, Madonna and Coldplay are part of the Glastonbury conversation

Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

Glastonbury Festival 2024