The Beatles' Get Back rooftop gig is coming to IMAX cinemas: How to watch in the UK

By Jenny Mensah

The Beatles' iconic rooftop gig is being brought to the big screen. Find out where you can watch it in the UK and the US.

The Beatles' final performance on the rooftop of Apple Corps HQ is coming to IMAX cinemas.

Following Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries on Disney+, a 60-minute Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A will take place on January 30, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the landmark performance, which became their final public performance as a group.

But will there be an IMAX release in the UK and will there be other ways to see the gig?

Find out when the Beatles' gig is being shown in the cinema and how else you can watch it.

The Beatles' Rooftop gig will be available to watch in IMAX cinemas. Picture: Dom Slike / Alamy / Walt Disney Studios/Apple Corps Ltd

When is The Beatles' Rooftop gig on at the IMAX?

The exclusive IMAX screening of The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert will take place on 30th January 2022.

Peter Jackson said of the news: "Director and producer Peter said: "To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX® theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters. The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations.

"I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen.

"It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it."

How can you buy Beatles rooftop IMAX tickets in the US?

Tickets for The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert are on sale at tickets.imax.com at the United States button, where you can choose from numerous venues in your desired State.

How can you buy Beatles rooftop IMAX tickets in the UK?

There is only one event in the UK and tickets for the London event at the Odeon BFI IMAX are on sale at tickets.imax.com under the UK tab. Fans interested in going have to hurry as they're running out fast.

Where else can you watch the Beatles' rooftop concert?

The concert also features in Peter Jackson's Get Back docuseries on Disney+.

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert will then run in cinemas from 11th-13th February 2022.

The complete docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back will also be available on Blu-rayTM in the UK from 28th February 2022.

