Drake’s Beatles Abbey Road tattoo is getting slated by music fans

13 August 2019, 16:25 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 16:56

Drake with The Beatles Abbey Road album artwork
Drake with The Beatles Abbey Road album artwork. Picture: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images & Press/Apple Records (Photo Iain Macmillan, design by John Kosh)

The Canadian rapper got an inking of The Beatles on Abbey Road recently, but not everyone is thrilled about his nod to the Fab Four, with some labelling it as disrespectful.

Drake set tongues wagging this week when he revealed a new Beatles tattoo, which references their infamous walk across Abbey Road.

It's not unusual to see someone brandish an inking of the iconic British band, but fans of the Fab Four were not amused by the stars tat, which sees him walking ahead of George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.

The Canadian rapper is believed to have gotten the tattoo to celebrate breaking the Yesterday band's long-held record for having the most songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

See the image of the tattoo here:

READ MORE: 10 things you didn’t know about The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover

After news of Drake's tat spread, fans were quick to criticise the Take Care star for the stunt, with some calling him "pathetic" and "narcissistic" while others referred to him as a clown.

Many fans suggested Drake wouldn't have the same longevity as The Beatles, such as this band, who wrote: "If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words."

One joked that it made the rapper look silly:

Another suggested Drake wasn't fit to carry The Beatles' instruments:

Many hinted at the differences between chart success now and 50 years ago, and what it meant to achieve some of the same figures as recording artists back then.

Some even went as far to call Drake fake, and accuse him of not writing his own songs:

This fan made a reference to John Lennon's famous "more popular than Jesus" quote:

However, some people stepped in to defend the artist, with one writing: "I bet when the Beatles were out, there was old people saying stuff like "no one will remember the Beatles in 10 years from now".

However, some people just reckon it's all a storm in a tea cup:

READ MORE: Beatles Fans flock to Abbey Road to celebrate 50 years since iconic picture was taken

Take our Beatles quiz:

The Beatles Songs

The Beatles Latest

See more The Beatles Latest

A sandpaper record sleeve? It happened!

The most boring album covers of all time...?

Lists

1969: Police mug shot of American cult leader and murderer Charles Manson.

How The Beatles’ Helter Skelter influenced Charles Manson

The Beatles - Abbey Road album cover: photo by Ian Macmillan, design by John Kosh

10 things you didn’t know about The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover
Alex James, Anthony Kiedis and Keith Richards

The best books about music

Features

The Beatles - Abbey Road reissue album cover

The Beatles to release Abbey Road deluxe box set