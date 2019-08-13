Drake’s Beatles Abbey Road tattoo is getting slated by music fans

The Canadian rapper got an inking of The Beatles on Abbey Road recently, but not everyone is thrilled about his nod to the Fab Four, with some labelling it as disrespectful.

Drake set tongues wagging this week when he revealed a new Beatles tattoo, which references their infamous walk across Abbey Road.

It's not unusual to see someone brandish an inking of the iconic British band, but fans of the Fab Four were not amused by the stars tat, which sees him walking ahead of George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.

The Canadian rapper is believed to have gotten the tattoo to celebrate breaking the Yesterday band's long-held record for having the most songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

See the image of the tattoo here:

Drake celebrating breaking “The Beatles” Billboard record with a new tattoo 🔥 Is Drake in your top 10 for greatest rapper ever? pic.twitter.com/YGkjvOLr4d — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 10, 2019

After news of Drake's tat spread, fans were quick to criticise the Take Care star for the stunt, with some calling him "pathetic" and "narcissistic" while others referred to him as a clown.

Many fans suggested Drake wouldn't have the same longevity as The Beatles, such as this band, who wrote: "If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words."

Narcissistic tattoo. If people remember a Drake song in 50 years we will gladly eat our words. — Transistor (@TransistorBand) August 10, 2019

One joked that it made the rapper look silly:

drake walking into a fucking tattoo shop to get a tattoo of him in front of the beatles pic.twitter.com/w5jFloPLWP — ☆ ᴇᴍᴍᴀ ♡ (@eem0ose) August 11, 2019

Another suggested Drake wasn't fit to carry The Beatles' instruments:

Drake could not carry The Beatles guitar cases. Next story. — PatrickDuffyBand (@PDuffyBand) August 12, 2019

Many hinted at the differences between chart success now and 50 years ago, and what it meant to achieve some of the same figures as recording artists back then.

Remember when you had to actually go to a store and buy the entire album? — Rob (@Rob_RABID_Welsh) August 12, 2019

Except he didn't break their chart records - there is a whole lot of difference between going to buy actual records & streaming songs for free (that a person may never listen to again). Apples to Oranges & Rolling Stone should know that ! — eric (@Ericnh1) August 12, 2019

It’s much easier to break Billboards chart records nowadays. Prior to Napster, file sharing and streaming music, there was a lot more variety of artists and genres on the Billboard charts. — Greg The C (@GregTheC) August 12, 2019

Comparing the music charts of the 60s to those of today are apples to oranges. — Tim W (@discsexcl) August 12, 2019

Some even went as far to call Drake fake, and accuse him of not writing his own songs:

There’s been a big story about Drake today I think it was outselling Beatles songs? I’m sure it was him... anyway, some guy called Quentin writes all his music. Drake is called Aubury. Not exactly a class act. Imagine if they were here TODAY. You Tube would blow up!!! — Jan Evans (@LadyMaryRising) August 13, 2019

This fan made a reference to John Lennon's famous "more popular than Jesus" quote:

That tattoo is becoming more popular than Jesus. — Stephen Carlson (@VikingCarlson) August 12, 2019

However, some people stepped in to defend the artist, with one writing: "I bet when the Beatles were out, there was old people saying stuff like "no one will remember the Beatles in 10 years from now".

I bet when the Beatles were out, there was old people saying stuff like "no one will remember the Beatles in 10 years from now" — lee mccleary (@81Lmc) August 13, 2019

However, some people just reckon it's all a storm in a tea cup:

I’m trying to find *any* controversy in dunking on the Beatles and don’t @ me, I’m a fan. — JohnV as in Victor (@JohnVelghe) August 12, 2019

It's Drake... Who cares.... — Joe Lawrusik (@JoeLawrusik) August 12, 2019

