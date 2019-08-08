The Beatles fans flock to Abbey Road to celebrate 50th anniversary of iconic photo

Fans of The Fab Four have taken to the London landmark to celebrate 50 years since the photo was taken by Iain Macmillan on 8 August 1969.

The Beatles fans have rushed to London's Abbey Road in their droves to mark 50 years to the day that the band were captured for their iconic album artwork of the same name.

The artwork for The Fab Four's final album was shot by Iain Macmillan on 8 August 1969 for their album, which was later released on 26 September the same year.

The famous photo - which sees George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking across a zebra crossing - immortalised the band and the now famous road, which was situated outside EMI studios in London - where the band had spend much of their recording career.

Now, 50 years on, fans have shown their appreciation for the iconic piece of music history by returning to the same spot that the artwork was made.

READ MORE: 10 things you didn’t know about The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover

Beatles fans flock to Abbey Road to celebrate 50 years of their iconic photo. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The celebrations also came complete with tribute act Fab Gear - who literally followed in the footsteps of their heroes to re-enact the iconic zebra crossing photograph.

The 2,500-strong crowd stopped traffic as musicians played and the fan joined in with singing the band's favourite hits.

One life-long Beatles fan Joe Kane used it as an opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Lindsay Humphreys.

"This is one of the best days of my life because The Beatles have been my favourite band since I was a kid and I learned to play music because of them," he told Sky News. "To do this is incredibly special."

"We drove up and we were mobbed with photographers, which doesn't happen every day. I'm still taking it in. As a Beatles fan, to be involved is just mind-blowing.

"And I proposed to my girlfriend and she said yes!"

See some of the best pics and videos of the event here...

Just a few of us Beatle fans at Abbey Road today #AbbeyRoad50 pic.twitter.com/s8zmGba9zV — David Willoughby#TMRGUK (@Davidwillough19) August 8, 2019

READ MORE: Did John Lennon Say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?