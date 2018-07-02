VIDEO: Miles Kane Joins Arctic Monkeys For 505 At TRNSMT 2018

Arctic Monkeys > Every other band A post shared by SamPeet (@sampeet97) on Jul 2, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

The Scouse rocker joined his mates on stage at the Glasgow festival for a special performance of their Favourite Worst Nightmare track.

Miles Kane surprised Arctic Monkeys fans last night when he joined them during their headline set at TRNSMT 2018.

Alex Turner and co made their made their exclusive UK festival appearance Glasgow Green event, playing an epic 20-track gig, which included somgs from throughout their career and their recent Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino album.

A special moment came when their friend and Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate joined them on stage for fan favourite 505.

Watch them perform the Favourite Worst Nightmare track above, in footage shared by sampeet97 above.

Arctic Monkeys at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Euan Robertson

Liam Gallagher also headlined over the festival weekend, treating fans to classic Oasis hits and ending his 17-track-set with Wonderwall.

Watch the crowds sing along to the 1995 hit here:

The Manchester rocker took to Twitter soon after to praise the Scottish fans, calling them "beyond BIG".

I have nothing but LOVE for my Scottish brothers n sisters you were as always beyond BIG stay young as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2018

The show came a day after his epic headline set at London's Finsbury Park on Friday (29 June), where his "biblical brother" Richard Ashcroft played a surprise acoustic four-song set.

Watch The Verve legend play Lucky Man below:

See the crowds singalong to Bitter Sweet Symphony