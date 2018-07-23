PHOTO: Have Arctic Monkeys Teased A New Video?

The rockers have shared an image of Alex Turner in what could be visuals for their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino track.

Arctic Monkeys have appeared to tease new visuals.

Since releasing their Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino album, the band have shared one epic, Stanley Kubrick-inspired video to support their Four out of Five single.

Now, the Sheffield rockers have shared an image of their frontman Alex standing at what looks like a bar speaking on an old-school telephone.

See it here:

Fans have speculated they could be teasing the video for the album's title track, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, in which Alex Turner sings: "Good afternoon/ Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino/ Mark speaking/Please tell me how may I direct your call?"

GOOD AFTERNOON TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL AND CASINO MARK SPEAKING PLEASE TELL ME HOW MAY I DIRECT YOUR CALL — Death Ramps (@TurnerObsession) July 22, 2018

Others have suggested that it could reference the lines in their Star Treatment track, in which Turner sings: "So who you gonna call? The martini police?

The martini police — Neil Meehan (@NeilMeehan_) July 23, 2018

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy about the title track, Turner said: "I’ve got some cups that are Apollo mission cups and the word tranquility is in reference to the site of the first moon landing, folks.

"There’s a picture of the eagle and I think it says tranquility base. When it comes to giving the record its title, there may be something you want to convey and you have a title that does that perfectly, but then something else comes along that fits the bill better.”

Listen to Alex Turner talk about the title of the new album in our video above.

Get the full track-by-track of the album with John Kennedy and Alex Turner here:

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys are set to play their official UK and Irish tour dates this autumn, which will see them play dates in Manchester, Dublin, Newcastle, and a whopping four dates in both London and their hometown of Sheffield.